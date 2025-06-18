New trail connects Burien and SeaTac

BURIEN, Wash. — A new completed trail now connects five cities across south King County.

Lake to Sound Trail in South King County was completed earlier this week, completing two-thirds of a regional trail that will connect the southern tip of Lake Washington to a Puget Sound shoreline park.

The completed Lake to Sound Trail will connect five cities – Renton, Tukwila, Burien, SeaTac, and Des Moines – and four other regional trails: Eastrail, Cedar River Trail, Interurban Trail, and Green River Trail.

The new trail segment connects the cities of Burien and SeaTac to the existing Des Moines Creek Trail, opening more than seven miles of continuous, non-motorized trail.

It’s a part of Leafline, a Central Puget Sound regional trail network that connects King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties.

