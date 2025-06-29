New text scam claims you owe a traffic fine—King County says don’t click

The King County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new text message scam that falsely claims recipients owe money for traffic tickets and includes a suspicious link to “pay now.”

Officials said these messages are fake and not affiliated with any law enforcement or court agency.

“These texts are not how traffic tickets are issued,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a recent alert. “Legitimate agencies do not send payment demands through random texts.”

Authorities emphasized that people should avoid clicking on any links or providing personal or payment information in response to these messages.

They encouraged residents to verify any questionable traffic fines directly with local courts or law enforcement agencies.

“If you get a message like this,” the Sheriff’s Office advised, “don’t click the link, don’t enter personal info. Do roll your eyes and delete it.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the scam is designed to steal identities and financial data, posing a serious risk to those who fall for it.

Anyone with concerns about possible traffic citations should contact their local court system directly to confirm if a ticket exists.

Officials also recommend reporting suspicious messages to the Federal Trade Commission or local law enforcement.

©2025 Cox Media Group