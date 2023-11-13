New speakeasy offers ‘secret’ 18th Amendment menu in basement of Gateway 1890 building

BLAINE, Wash. — A new 21+ speakeasy is in town!

Smugglers Tunnel Speak Easy Spirits Room is offering prohibition-style cocktails in the basement of the Gateway 1890 building in Blaine.

The speakeasy is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m.

“Above ground” favorites are offered through the 21st Amendment menu. If you are feeling risky, prohibition-era cocktails and snacks can be ordered through the “secret” 18th Amendment menu.

Visitors can use the phrase “Giggle water” to access the secret menu.

Seating is on a first-come-first-served basis and no reservations are allowed.

©2023 Cox Media Group