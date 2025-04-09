New Southern Resident Orca calf spotted in the J Pod

WASHINGTON — Good news from the Salish Sea — there’s been a sighting of a new orca calf swimming with our Southern Residents.

The Center for Whale Research confirmed the calf on Sunday, April 6, after a field biologist spotted the J Pod traveling west in Victoria Harbor. That’s when he saw the new calf, swimming alongside whale J40, who they’re presuming to be the mother.

If so, it’s J40′s first calf, and the fourth born to the J-Pod in the past 12 months.

Now designated J63, researchers say the new calf is “a sign of hope for this endangered community.”

The Center for Whale Research announced the discovery on Tuesday, adding, “We remain cautiously optimistic about J63′s survival and will conduct follow-up observations of the calf’s behavior and physical condition in the coming days and months, as opportunities allow. Each new calf is vitally important to this critically endangered population - every birth counts - and we’re hopeful that this young whale will continue to thrive.”

The Center for Whale Research has some exciting news! We are pleased to announce the arrival of a new calf in J Pod! On... Posted by Center for Whale Research on Tuesday, April 8, 2025









