New Sound Transit stations set to open late fall

Sound Transit is opening three new stations on its 1 Line.

Kent Des Moines, Star Lake, and Federal Way Downtown are set to open on December 6.

With the new stations, the 1 Line will connect riders from Lynnwood to Federal Way.

Service will run every 8-15 minutes from 5 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. Riders can plan their trips through Sound Transit’s website.

Passengers can either buy a ticket at the station or use an ORCA card. ORCA cards can be purchased at a ticket machine, online, or at a retail location.

“Get ready to ride and stay tuned for opening day celebration details,” Sound Transit wrote on X Thursday.

On Dec. 6, say hello to new 1 Line stations in Kent Des Moines, Star Lake, and Federal Way Downtown! 🎉



Sound Transit looks to expand in Everett

Sound Transit is also looking at expanding in Everett. The light rail would run along I-5 to 128th in south Everett and then through Airport Road up to the Boeing plant. It would then continue along State Route 526 to I-5 and then up to downtown Everett.

Construction could start in 2030, but right now, Sound Transit is in the planning phase.

Contributing: Chris Sullivan, KIRO Newsradio

