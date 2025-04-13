New Salish welcome figures greet ferry riders inside the Bainbridge Island walkway

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Two new Salish welcome figures were installed in the passenger walkway at the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal earlier this week. The 10-foot-tall hand-carved red cedar welcome poles, carved by Native American artist Andy Wilbur-Peterson and titled Crossing the Water, will “wish passengers a warm welcome and safe travels.”

“I started carving when I was 19,” Andy said. “Before that, I was making baskets. The designs on these poles combine several marine elements, such as orcas and waves. The male has a strawberry tattoo on his arm for the island’s strawberries.”

According to an article from Washington State Ferry (WSF), Andy grew up in Shelton, Washington, before earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in Native American studies from Evergreen State College in Olympia. He’s taught carving and painting classes to all ages through various tribes and local schools. Now, Andy and his wife Ruth Peterson run their carving studio and gallery from Skokomish, Washington.

“WSF consults with federally recognized tribes with treaty rights where our projects are located to include tribal cultural design elements at our terminals. While these pieces add beauty, their presence signals something deeper,” read the article from WSF. “Story poles like these are an integral part of Native American culture in the Salish Sea. Often, they tell a story of the place or history of the tribe. And they remind travelers that local tribes and their customs live on here. By showcasing their thriving and vibrant culture to the traveling public, we also honor tribal treaties.”

The story of the poles, as told by Ruth Peterson:

‘A long time ago, after the humans were created, the Creator gave power to the humans to rule the land. When humans came to the water, they wanted to cross to the other side. So, they created a canoe to help them get to where they wanted to go. One day as they were crossing the water they looked down and saw life, so they jumped in and caught Salmon and Octopus and took them to the other side of the water. When they got to the other side, they fed everyone.

Eagle was so appreciative that she gave them some of her feathers so that they could travel far.

Salmon gave them power to cross the water with great ease.

Octopus gave them the ability to go wherever they needed to be.

These poles represent the ability that all humans may travel and have great strength to go wherever they desire and have protection and power within.’

