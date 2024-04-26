New regulations will require airlines to give cash refunds

SEATTLE — Have you ever dealt with travel disruptions? If so, then you know just how stressful those situations can be.

As a way to tackle these issues, the US Department of Transportation is requiring airlines to provide automatic cash refunds within a few days for canceled flights and significant delays. For domestic flights, that’s at least three hours, and for international, it’s six or more.

The new regulations are likely to go into effect in October.

“I think it’s great. If the airline is not able to fulfill its responsibility, then they should accommodate you,” said Diana Gragg.

Several passengers tell KIRO 7 they can recall getting caught in a travel nightmare.

“We did get stuck in Canada overnight once and we definitely had to fight to get a hotel that was close to the airport,” said Gragg.

Airlines are also being required to lay out all fees upfront, such as baggage and changing flights.

“So, you have all the information you need to decide what travel option is best for you. We estimate this will save Americans over a half a billion dollars every year,” said Sec. Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

“I like the upfront part. It seems like when you go and get an airline ticket then they say, ‘Oh, for this much more money you can get this and that and the other thing,’” said Tom Real.

The new regulations will also cover refunds for checked-bag delays. If your bag isn’t delivered within 12 hours of a domestic flight or 15 to 30 hours for international, you are covered.

Travelers hope these changes will address some of the most common issues, because at the end of the day, Gragg says, “Air travel should be easy.”

