Several teens with stolen guns arrested in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Three teens were arrested in Kent on several gun charges after briefly attempting to drive away from a police officer, according to the Kent Police Department.

An officer leaving the corner of Russell Road South and Meeker Street spotted a Kia Coupe driven by a person in a balaclava mask on a sunny day.

The driver pulled his cap down to cover his eyes when the officer pulled near the car, police say.

Another passenger used his hands to cover his face as well.

Police say the Kia driver then made an “awkward” 3-point turn to avoid the officer and drove away.

The Kia had no plates and “additional indicators that it was likely stolen.”

Officers found the car a few minutes later, blocking it in and preventing the driver from escaping.

One of the teens got out of the car with a stolen gun and was taken into custody.

The other two got out of the car, unarmed, but officers found a loaded pistol and short-barreled rifle inside the car. Both of those guns were stolen as well.

A 17-year-old male from Kent was booked into King County Juvenile on charges of possession of a stolen firearm.

Two 16-year-old males from Kent were also booked in King County Juvenile on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.

©2024 Cox Media Group