New Redmond light rail stations set to open soon

REDMOND, Wash. — We are just six weeks away from the opening of two new light rail stations on the Eastside.

The new downtown Redmond link includes stations at Marymoor Village and downtown Redmond.

These two extensions will become a permanent part of the two-line, which extends all the way to downtown Bellevue.

Right now, the final phase of testing is happening between the Redmond Technology and Downtown Redmond stations.

Sound Transit projects it will take trains 45 minutes to get from Downtown Redmond to Seattle’s Westlake Station, and 15 minutes from Marymoor Village to Downtown Bellevue.

The agency predicts 43,000 to 52,000 people will use this extension by 2026.

