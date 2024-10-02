New photos released of man accused of killing wife, two teens in Concrete

CONCRETE, Wash. — The US Marshals Service released new photos of a man accused of murdering his wife and two teens in Concrete.

The images show 50-year-old Jason Birman shopping for dog food in early August before his disappearance.

Birman has been missing since August 9 after a fire destroyed the family home.

According to the US Marshals Service, the bodies of 52-year-old Erin Birman, her son 19-year-old Taylor Dawson, and his girlfriend, 18-year-old Jillian Whitney Van Boven were found in the debris.

Mount Vernon Police believe all three were shot before the house was set on fire.

Authorities believe Jason Birman is responsible.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest on three counts of second-degree murder.

Authorities say he drives a blue 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck with Washington registration C67636L.

There’s a combined reward of $15,000 being offered for information leading to Birman’s arrest.

Anyone who has had contact with Birman or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332) or submit a tip using USMS Tips

