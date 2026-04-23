New permits to debut for some Sound Transit Link park-and-ride spots

Sound Transit says it will expand its parking permit program on May 1 to include more Link station garages and two new paid permit types.

They say it will help riders access spaces in the park-and-ride garages.

Permit-eligible facilities are those that regularly fill to 90% of capacity or more on weekdays.

Riders can apply for free monthly carpool (HOV) permits and paid monthly, and one-day advance reserved single-occupant (SOV) permits at some stations.

They say from 4 am to 10 am on weekdays, permit parking zones are for permitted vehicles only. They are available to all passengers after 10 am on weekdays and all day on weekends and holidays.

Sound Transit says permits are limited. They will adjust the permit area, pricing, and availability depending on demand and usage.

Current parking permit options:

Angle Lake Station

• Free carpool (HOV) permits

Lynnwood City Center Station

• Free carpool (HOV) permits

Mountlake Terrace Station

• Free carpool (HOV) permits

Northgate Station

• Free carpool (HOV) permits

• $60 monthly single-occupant permits

• $6 one-day permits

Shoreline North/185th Avenue Station

• Free carpool (HOV) permits

• $60 monthly single-occupant permits

• $6 one-day permits

Shoreline South/148th Avenue Station

• Free carpool (HOV) permits

• $60 monthly single-occupant permits

• $6 one-day permits

Sumner Station

• Free carpool (HOV) permits

Tukwila International Boulevard Station

• Free carpool (HOV) permits

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