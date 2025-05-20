New Orleans teen sentenced to 26 years for killing Tacoma business owner

TACOMA, Wash. — A 17-year-old who shot and killed a co-founder of Tacoma’s Howdy Bagel has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for the crime.

Malik Cornelius pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the deadly shooting of Jacob “Jake” Carter.

KIRO 7 is naming the suspect because he was charged as an adult, despite the crime happening when he was 16.

Carter was visiting New Orleans on Jan. 5, 2024 with his husband when the pair were shot at random near Bourbon Street.

Cornelius was arrested and charged with second-degree homicide.

Several months after the shooting, Jonathan Carter, Jacob’s brother, said he learned “infuriating” details about Cornelius, including that he was supposed to be under electronic home monitoring by the New Orleans juvenile court at the time his brother was killed, according to the Tacoma News Tribune.

He was apparently being monitored for gun and drug charges.

Cornelius ended up pleading guilty to manslaughter.

