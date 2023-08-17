New numbers reveal over 2,300 cars stolen in July in King and Pierce counties

New numbers from the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force revealed over 2,300 were stolen in July.

This is just in King and Pierce counties and yes, you read that right, just in the month of July.

If we break down those numbers, that’s about 75 cars per day. King County saw just under 1,700 cars stolen last month and 642 cars in Pierce County.

The Auto Task Force has their work cut out. They told us their team is out every day working to tackle this problem.

Things you can do to reduce your chance of becoming a victim are removing or hiding all valuables, locking your car, not leaving any keys or fobs inside, using anti-theft devices, and never leaving your car running unattended.

Also, put a GPS tracker like an AirTag inside your car. This method has come in handy recently for law enforcement tracking down stolen cars.

