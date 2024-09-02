New Netflix series features Everett murder case

EVERETT, Wash. — A new Netflix series, “Worst Ex Ever” spotlights an Everett murder case.

The episode’s title is “Married to a Monster.”

It details the relationship between Amanda and Kevin Lewis.

Amanda tells the story of how she had to live in hiding for a year after an attempted murder-for-hire plot in 2017.

Detectives found the victim, 24-year-old Alisha Canales-McGuire, shot in the doorway of a home.

Investigators were able to arrest everyone involved, including a hitman and a female accomplice.

According to My Everett News, Kevin Lewis was recently sentenced to life in prison after a state Supreme Court hearing denied his final motion to appeal.

He was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation to commit murder.

©2024 Cox Media Group