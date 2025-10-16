New guide helps hikers with disabilities navigate 5 WA state parks

There’s a new guide aimed at helping hikers with disabilities navigate the outdoors in Washington.

It’s called releasing Accessible Adventures: A Disabled Hiker’s Guide to 5 Washington State Parks.

One of the main barriers people experience in accessing state parks is a lack of information about accessibility features. The guide aims to fix this by featuring detailed descriptions of wheelchair accessible trails, accessible activities like picnic spots, beaches, and interpretive centers, and park facilities for the following state parks:

Lake Sammamish State Park

Flaming Geyser State Park

Federation Forest State Park

Dash Point State Park

Saltwater State Park

The guide is written by Syren Nagakyrie, Founder and Director of Disabled Hikers, and was made possible through funding and collaboration from the Washington State Parks Foundation.

Nagakyrie provides first-hand, step-by-step descriptions of what people can expect to encounter in key areas of each park, including trail grade measurements, surfaces, and potential obstacles people with wheelchairs, walkers, and other accessibility needs may encounter.

Other information includes parking access and locations of maps, restrooms, and water. The guide also highlights both ADA and non-ADA compliant features to help outdoor enthusiasts plan their trips effectively.

“Many people lack basic tools and resources to access state parks, and this is one important step we’re taking to change that,” said John Floberg, Executive Director of the Foundation.

The guide is available as a free digital download. You can get your copy by clicking here.

