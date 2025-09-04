New food options announced at Lumen Field

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for the team’s 50th season and today they gave a preview of the new bites to fuel the 12s.

The team continues its tradition of highlighting smaller, local restaurants featured in the stadium. This year, Lune Cafe’s Dubain Chocolate Strawberries will be featured.

“Being showcased benefits them because you have a captive audience... they’re so grateful for that. But we’re also so grateful to have them in here because we’re providing this experience for people, and because we get to have this melting pot from the 3-5 mile radius around here,” said Sean Borst, the Executive Chef for Lumen Field.

Other additions to the club menu this year include yard-long nachos, Hawaiian King Roll Rib Sandwich, and Flaming Hot Cheeto Chicken Tenders.

“As a chef, you think of all the things I can put together that teases [fans] or gets them excited about something,” Borst said, “We do test and say, ‘Is this really going to work? Can I produce 500 pounds of this stuff for a Seahawks game?’”

Last season, a report found Lumen Field had the most expensive beer-hot dog combo in the league, tracked at $19.98. Atlanta was the cheapest at $7.49 for the combo.

In contrast, yesterday, the Baltimore Ravens posted all the items fans can get for under $5 and how to feed a family of four for less than $40.

The Seahawks did adjust mid-season, with the “12s combo” of items fans can get for $12.

While the prices are still higher than regular prices for several stadiums in the NFL, $12 cost will apply to some of the specials announced Wednesday for the Ticketmaster Tailgate before the games.

For Borst, he wants Seahawks fans to have a selection they won’t find anywhere else in the NFL.

“You have value,” Borst said, “then you can go to the opposite end of that too and spend a little bit more money and get the King’s Hawaiian pork rib sandwich. That’s pricey, but it’s a full rack of ribs that goes into a sandwich.”

