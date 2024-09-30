New dining options are coming to SEA Airport

SEATTLE, Wash. — Hungry travelers passing through SEA Airport are getting some new options to choose from.

The Port of Seattle says it’s adding a combination of retail shops and dining spaces to the C Concourse during its expansion project.

In total, there will be 11 new businesses.

The port says vendors were selected during a competitive bidding process.

“Travelers will recognize popular local and global brands serving up burgers, macarons, barbecue, and more,” a news release said.





Here’s the list of what’s coming:

· Nanny’s: A Northwest BBQ Joint

· Stumptown Coffee & Lucky Lounge

· Connections Gourmet Market

· Chili’s

· Buffalo Wild Wings Go

· Port of Subs

· Great State Burger

· Cobb’s Popcorn

· Sub Pop Records

· Bite Society

· Lady Yum





The C Concourse expansion will transform the area where C and D Concourses meet, adding an additional four floors.

The project also will add a new premium lounge space, an Interfaith Prayer and Meditation room, a nursing room, and an outdoor viewing area, referred to as the Lookout at C. The atrium area called the Tree at C, will feature grand seating and a performance area for live music.

No timeline was given for when the restaurants and shops will be open for business.

©2024 Cox Media Group