New dining options are coming to SEA Airport

SEATTLE, Wash. — Hungry travelers passing through SEA Airport are getting some new options to choose from.
The Port of Seattle says it’s adding a combination of retail shops and dining spaces to the C Concourse during its expansion project.
In total, there will be 11 new businesses.
The port says vendors were selected during a competitive bidding process.
“Travelers will recognize popular local and global brands serving up burgers, macarons, barbecue, and more,” a news release said.
Here’s the list of what’s coming:
· Nanny’s: A Northwest BBQ Joint
· Stumptown Coffee & Lucky Lounge
· Connections Gourmet Market
· Chili’s
· Buffalo Wild Wings Go
· Port of Subs
· Great State Burger
· Cobb’s Popcorn
· Sub Pop Records
· Bite Society
· Lady Yum
The C Concourse expansion will transform the area where C and D Concourses meet, adding an additional four floors.
The project also will add a new premium lounge space, an Interfaith Prayer and Meditation room, a nursing room, and an outdoor viewing area, referred to as the Lookout at C. The atrium area called the Tree at C, will feature grand seating and a performance area for live music.
No timeline was given for when the restaurants and shops will be open for business.
