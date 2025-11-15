New case of infant botulism in Pierce County tied to recalled formula

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County infant was hospitalized after consuming a recalled formula linked to infant botulism.

The baby is currently being treated at a local hospital while the Washington State Department of Health conducts testing to confirm the diagnosis.

The formula in question, ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula, has been linked to several cases of infant botulism.

It was recalled on Nov. 8.

23 cases, including one in Lewis County, have been tied to infant botulism as a result of the formula across the country.

Infant botulism is rare but can be fatal.

The disease can cause symptoms such as constipation, poor feeding, loss of muscle tone, and a weak or altered cry.

Public officials say that parents stop using the formula but keep it on hand in case their baby begins to show symptoms.

Parents should also clean any items or surfaces that came into contact with the formula.

©2025 Cox Media Group