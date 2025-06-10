New behavioral health facility opens in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County has a new behavioral health facility.

Fern Lodge Behavioral Wellness in Stanwood will begin accepting patients this summer.

The inpatient facility has 16 beds and will provide around-the-clock mental and behavioral health care for people with a 90 or 180-day civil commitment who are not involved in the criminal justice system.

The facility will offer individualized, community-based treatment for people who previously would have been transferred to one of the large state hospitals. It’s the first of its kind in Snohomish County.

“Fern Lodge is an essential step in providing inpatient treatment options in an underserved, suburban area,” said Washington Health Care Authority Interim Director MaryAnne Lindeblad. “It represents a deep commitment to community and the importance of community-based care.”

The facility will be operated by Telecare Behavioral Health Services of Washington.

“We dream of a future where people are physically, emotionally, and spiritually healthy,” said Tulalip Tribal Chairwoman Teri Gobin. “Tulalip built this dual diagnosis and treatment facility with Tribal dollars as part of our tax compact with the state. We know services like this are critical. When one part of our life is out of balance, it makes it so much harder to heal. This facility is a step towards a healthier future for our communities.”

©2025 Cox Media Group