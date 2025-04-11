New affordable housing project in Seattle announced, dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr.

SEATTLE — Habitat for Humanity unveiled its largest single-building, multi-family project thus far on Thursday, and it’ll be located right here in Western Washington.

The Liberty Commons Project will be located on Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood. It will include 58 affordable housing units.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Dr. Bernice King, was in town for the announcement. She was a part of a panel at the Northwest African American Museum.

“My father understood that civil right — safe and affordable housing,” said Dr. Bernice King, highlighting how her father was an instrumental leader in the fight for affordable housing.

The project, in addition to helping dozens of families, will be dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

