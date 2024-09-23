New $5 million VA grant program to support veterans and spouses during transition

On Friday the Veterans Administration announced a $5 million funding grant to support veterans and their spouses during transition from the military.

The $5 million grant, part of the Veteran and Spouse Transitional Assistance Grant Program will go to organizations that provide employment-based resources that support service members leaving service and their spouses.

“Each year, more than 200,000 service members make the transition to civilian life, and we know that journey doesn’t just affect the Veteran — it impacts their entire family,” said Under Secretary for Benefits Joshua Jacobs. “Through partnerships with community or organizations, we’re providing Veterans and their spouses with the support and resources they need to succeed together in this new chapter of life.”

The following organizations will receive up to $500,000:

American Corporate Partners

Corporate America Supports You

Greater New Bedford Workforce Investment Board

Jacksonville State University

Jewish Vocational Service

Kansas City Scholars Inc.

National University

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island

Operation Stand Down Tennessee

Orange County United Way

The Commit Foundation

The Houston Launch Pad

University Of Massachusetts

Each awardee will match the grant they are given.

VA said that recently separated service members and their spouses may sign up for the services starting in early 2025.

This new program is one of many other programs the VA has in place to help.

VA offers additional services to help veterans, transitioning service members, and spouses find and keep jobs through programs such as Personalized Career Planning and Guidance and Veteran Readiness and Employment.

