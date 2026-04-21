New 225-seat rooftop restaurant opening in Seattle’s South Lake Union this summer

SEATTLE — A new 225-seat rooftop restaurant, Solette, is scheduled to open this summer in Seattle’s South Lake Union at the Level Hotel.

Once Solette opens up for the public, it will become one of the largest rooftop restaurants in the city, boasting an expansive 6,500-square-foot rooftop space, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

6,500-square-foot space sits atop 13th floor of South Lake Union building

Solette will sit atop a building located at 110 Boren Avenue North owned by Onni, a Vancouver, British Columbia-based real estate development company. Onni found inspiration for the concept through its own property in Chicago’s financial district.

“The best amenity you can add to your building is a new restaurant,” Tim Hamann, senior development manager at Onni, told The Puget Sound Business Journal.

The focus of the restaurant will center on an upscale-casual dining experience with a variety of American-focused menu offerings, including steak, sushi, pasta, burgers, and salads.

“Designed as an upscale-casual space with indoor and outdoor terraces, Solette offers chef-driven cuisine, craft cocktails, and iconic views of the Space Needle and Puget Sound,” Solette stated. “Approachable and welcoming by design, it’s not fine dining — just a great spot to gather, linger, and come back to again and again.”

Executive Chef Pierre Tumlin will command the kitchen, bringing experience from his time as a chef de cuisine at The Lodge at St. Edward Park in Kenmore, along with his time as an executive chef at 40 Years of Zen, also in Kenmore.

Both the public and hotel guests will be welcome to dine in the 6,500 square foot space above the Level Hotel. The hotel initially opened in 2022, comprising 272 apartment-style units that span from studios to three bedrooms. Additional hotel amenities include three swimming pools, three hot tubs, a cold plunge pool, a fitness center, and a climbing wall.

Within the hotel, the new restaurant is located next to the hotel’s swimming pool on the 13th floor, with stunning views of both the Space Needle and Puget Sound.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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