New 2-story Alaska Airlines lounge at SEA to be largest in the country

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A new Alaska Airlines lounge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) will soon become the largest lounge for any airline in the U.S.

The two-story, 40,000-square-foot lounge will be a part of SEA’s expanded C Concourse, with each story measuring roughly 20,000 square feet, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

The new lounge will surpass the Delta One Lounge at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, which is 39,000 square feet and opened in 2024.

Alaska Airlines plans upgraded lounge with two distinct spaces

Alaska Airlines revealed its plans for separate spaces for domestic and international travelers in the upgraded lounge.

“There’ll be two components of the lounge, one is the traditional Alaska lounge. We’re going to up-level everything, so it’s going to be really cool,” Ben Brookman, Alaska Airlines’ head of real estate, told The Puget Sound Business Journal. “But then we also need to have a space for the international traveler.”

The project is part of a 145,000-square-foot, $399 million expansion of the C Concourse at SEA. Although the expansion is slated to be finished before the World Cup in June, construction on the lounge has yet to begin.

Permit requests are expected to be filed by Alaska Airlines in July, according to the Port of Seattle, which oversees the airport.

Similar to other U.S. airlines, Alaska has made a concerted effort to attract high-end customers, primarily due to the large amounts of money they spend.

“There’s a lot of revenue growth in the industry, across the board, on the premium side,” Brookman told The Puget Sound Business Journal. “That’s meant, from an airport perspective, a lot of lounge development.”

Vice president of investor relations at Alaska Airlines, Ryan St. John, noted in January that the company’s premium revenue rose 7% in the fourth quarter, while main cabin earnings were down “a couple percent.”

St. John also said previously that Alaska’s C Concourse lounge would provide a business-class-only section. Brookman noted it would be available to international passengers as well, which is a customer base that Alaska has been looking to attract as it expands globally.

