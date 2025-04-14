Neon lights return to Seattle streets as Torchlight Run makes 2025 comeback

The popular Kaiser Permanente Seafair Torchlight Run is making its return to Seattle this summer for the first time since 2022, organizers announced.

Set for Saturday, July 26, the evening 5K run will once again precede the Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade, bringing thousands of runners and spectators downtown for a night of family fun, entertainment, and glowing celebration.

The run will start at 6 p.m., just ahead of the 7:30 p.m. parade. This year’s event features a neon theme, encouraging participants to wear glowing accessories, LED costumes, and bright team colors.

Runners of all levels are welcome, including seasoned racers, casual joggers, first-time participants, and families.

Set against the backdrop of the newly revitalized Seattle waterfront, the race route offers a fresh experience for runners and spectators alike. Organizers say the downtown course provides a unique way to enjoy the city’s summer spirit and its vibrant scenery.

“Kaiser Permanente is pleased to sponsor the return of this beloved event that gathers thousands of participants to create summer memories and fun,” said Angela Dowling, President of Kaiser Permanente Washington. “We know there’s no more exciting way to stay healthy than getting active outdoors and engaging with others in the community, as this event is known to do.”

Following the 5K, runners and attendees are encouraged to stay for the Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade. The evening event will feature live music, performances, and the lively atmosphere Seattle has come to expect from Seafair’s annual summer celebration.

To mark its 76th anniversary, Seafair will also launch a 76-hour flash sale starting April 21, offering the lowest registration prices of the year for the Torchlight Run. Those interested can sign up at seafair.org/torchlight-run.

