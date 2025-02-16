Neighbor, deputy rush to save dog after falling through thin ice in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — Deputies from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office joined residents in saving a dog that fell through thin ice in Bremerton.

On Friday, a deputy with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office answered a call of a dog in the water at Wildcat Lake in Bremerton.

According to KCSO, nearby neighbors tried to reach the dog by using a rowboat to break the ice.

Deputy Miller stepped in to help when the attempt to reach the dog failed.

Working with one of the residents, the deputy rowed the boat so that the man could use a rope to catch the dog.

Dog Rescued from Icy Lake in Bremerton (Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue)

KCSO said that once they had a good hold of the dog they rowed back to shore.

The size of the dog made it hard for the man to pull the dog on board.

Crews from Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue helped bring the dog back to shore, where it was immediately taken to get warm and dry.

