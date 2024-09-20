Need a seasonal job? UPS looks to hire 2,000 people in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — It’s the end of September, but companies are already preparing for the holiday season.

UPS says it’s recruiting for 2,1000 seasonal positions in the Seattle area.

Depending on what you’re looking for, there are options for full-time as well as part-time employment for the following positions:

· Seasonal delivery drivers, $23 per hour

· Commercial Driver’s License Drivers, $23 per hour

· Package Handlers, $21 per hour

“Nearly 75% of these jobs no longer require an in-person interview, allowing many applicants to receive a job offer within as little as 10 minutes,” UPS said in a news release.

If you’re interested in applying, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group