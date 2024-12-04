Local

Need a ride? Bellevue launches daily SEA Airport shuttles

By KIRO 7 News Staff
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The City of Bellevue has announced a new service connecting people with the Seattle-Tacoma Airport: the Bellevue Airport Shuttle.

This new direct shuttle service will run daily shuttles between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and key hotels in Bellevue starting today, December 4.

“The Bellevue Airport Shuttle is a transformative step toward redefining the travel experience in our region,” said Brad Jones, Executive Director of Visit Bellevue. “By bridging SEA and Bellevue with a reliable, accessible service, we’re setting a new standard for visitor engagement and connectivity, strengthening Bellevue’s position as a forward-thinking destination that anticipates and exceeds the needs of modern travelers.”

Visit Bellevue launched the Bellevue Airport Shuttle in partnership with Eagle Towncar Service, offering Sprinter van transportation at a rate of $30 plus tax per trip.

The shuttle will operate hourly from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Bellevue to SEA – and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from SEA to Bellevue.

With each reservation, families can bring up to two children under the age of 2 for free.

Downtown Bellevue Pick-Up and Drop-Off Locations:

  • Hilton Bellevue
  • Hilton Garden Inn Bellevue
  • Hyatt Regency Bellevue
  • Seattle Marriott Bellevue
  • The Westin Bellevue

Overnight parking for Bellevue Airport Shuttle passengers is available at Hilton Bellevue for $15 a day for up to 30 days. Parking passes can be purchased at the hotel’s front desk.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) Pick-Up Location:

  • From baggage claim, make your way to the 4th floor and go across the Skybridges to the parking structure
  • Go down one level to the 3rd floor and look for “Hotel Shuttles” signage
  • The Bellevue Airport Shuttle will pick up from Island 2A, located between Skybridge 3 and 4

The shuttle will be available for online ticketing and registration at eagleshuttleservice.com/bellevue-airport-shuttle or by phone at (206) 227-6004.


