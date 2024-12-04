Need a ride? Bellevue launches daily SEA Airport shuttles

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The City of Bellevue has announced a new service connecting people with the Seattle-Tacoma Airport: the Bellevue Airport Shuttle.

This new direct shuttle service will run daily shuttles between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and key hotels in Bellevue starting today, December 4.

“The Bellevue Airport Shuttle is a transformative step toward redefining the travel experience in our region,” said Brad Jones, Executive Director of Visit Bellevue. “By bridging SEA and Bellevue with a reliable, accessible service, we’re setting a new standard for visitor engagement and connectivity, strengthening Bellevue’s position as a forward-thinking destination that anticipates and exceeds the needs of modern travelers.”

Visit Bellevue launched the Bellevue Airport Shuttle in partnership with Eagle Towncar Service, offering Sprinter van transportation at a rate of $30 plus tax per trip.

The shuttle will operate hourly from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Bellevue to SEA – and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from SEA to Bellevue.

With each reservation, families can bring up to two children under the age of 2 for free.

Downtown Bellevue Pick-Up and Drop-Off Locations:

Hilton Bellevue

Hilton Garden Inn Bellevue

Hyatt Regency Bellevue

Seattle Marriott Bellevue

The Westin Bellevue

Overnight parking for Bellevue Airport Shuttle passengers is available at Hilton Bellevue for $15 a day for up to 30 days. Parking passes can be purchased at the hotel’s front desk.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) Pick-Up Location:

From baggage claim, make your way to the 4th floor and go across the Skybridges to the parking structure

Go down one level to the 3rd floor and look for “Hotel Shuttles” signage

The Bellevue Airport Shuttle will pick up from Island 2A, located between Skybridge 3 and 4

The shuttle will be available for online ticketing and registration at eagleshuttleservice.com/bellevue-airport-shuttle or by phone at (206) 227-6004.





