Need a ride? Bellevue launches daily SEA Airport shuttles

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The City of Bellevue has announced a new service connecting people with the Seattle-Tacoma Airport: the Bellevue Airport Shuttle.
This new direct shuttle service will run daily shuttles between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and key hotels in Bellevue starting today, December 4.
“The Bellevue Airport Shuttle is a transformative step toward redefining the travel experience in our region,” said Brad Jones, Executive Director of Visit Bellevue. “By bridging SEA and Bellevue with a reliable, accessible service, we’re setting a new standard for visitor engagement and connectivity, strengthening Bellevue’s position as a forward-thinking destination that anticipates and exceeds the needs of modern travelers.”
Visit Bellevue launched the Bellevue Airport Shuttle in partnership with Eagle Towncar Service, offering Sprinter van transportation at a rate of $30 plus tax per trip.
The shuttle will operate hourly from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Bellevue to SEA – and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from SEA to Bellevue.
With each reservation, families can bring up to two children under the age of 2 for free.
Downtown Bellevue Pick-Up and Drop-Off Locations:
- Hilton Bellevue
- Hilton Garden Inn Bellevue
- Hyatt Regency Bellevue
- Seattle Marriott Bellevue
- The Westin Bellevue
Overnight parking for Bellevue Airport Shuttle passengers is available at Hilton Bellevue for $15 a day for up to 30 days. Parking passes can be purchased at the hotel’s front desk.
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) Pick-Up Location:
- From baggage claim, make your way to the 4th floor and go across the Skybridges to the parking structure
- Go down one level to the 3rd floor and look for “Hotel Shuttles” signage
- The Bellevue Airport Shuttle will pick up from Island 2A, located between Skybridge 3 and 4
The shuttle will be available for online ticketing and registration at eagleshuttleservice.com/bellevue-airport-shuttle or by phone at (206) 227-6004.
