Over 10,000 customers without power as atmospheric river slams into Western Washington

Over 10,000 customers were without power Monday afternoon as the atmospheric river strengthened on its approach into Western Washington.

By 2:45 p.m., the majority of outages were in Grays Harbor, Snohomish, Mason, and King counties.

In Grays Harbor County, along the coast from Tahulah to Copalis Beach, 2,064 customers were without power.

In Snohomish County, 2,084 customers were without power, with the majority of the outages in Lynnwood.

In Mason County, 1,633 customers were without power.

In King County, with 46 separate outages across the sound 2,960 customers were without power.

Additionally, another roughly 2,000 customers are without power in Pierce, Kitsap, Skamania, Whatcom, and Snohomish counties.

What to do if your power is out

The best way to be prepared for a power outage is to make sure you have all you need before a weather system hits.

Plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs when the power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank. Have at least one power bank pre-charged and ready to go so you have something on hand.

Have flashlights for every household member.

Have enough nonperishable food and water. Usually, during storms like these, power is restored within at least a day, but it’s good to be prepared.

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours, Ready.gov advises.

advises. Generators and fuel should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and attached garages. Always connect the generator to appliances with heavy-duty extension cords. Let the generator cool before refueling. Fuel spilled on hot engine parts can ignite.

Learn more about navigating power outages and the aftermath here.

