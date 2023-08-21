Nearly 30,000 fentanyl pills seized after search of two Mountlake Terrace homes

Nearly 30,000 fentanyl pills, heroin and cash were taken off the street after search warrants were served on two Mountlake Terrace homes, according to the Seattle Police Department.

On Aug. 15, detectives with the Seattle Police Department and investigators with Homeland Security served two search warrants on homes in Mountlake Terrace.

According to police, the two homes were suspected of drug trafficking in the communities of Northgate and Lake City.

In all, the following were seized by police:

Approximately 6.5 pounds of fentanyl powder.

Approximately 30,000 fentanyl pills.

Approximately 8.4 grams of heroin.

Approximately $46,000 in cash.

A set of heavy plate body armor.

A vehicle.

