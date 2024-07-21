Nayla, jaguar at Woodland Park Zoo recovering following neurological treatment

SEATTLE — Nayla, a jaguar at the Woodland Park Zoo is back in her habitat after treatment for a neurological condition.

On Saturday, 18-year-old Nayla underwent diagnostics and treatment after animal keepers noticed that she was having balance issues.

During the exam, Nayla had a head tilt, had difficulty walking, abnormal mental activity and eye movement.

Treatment comes a month after Nayla had an MRI and spinal fluid collected that ruled out a brain tumor, central nervous system disease and other potential issues that may have caused her symptoms.

Woodland Park Zoo said that medication and treatment plans are working and Nayla has shown positive signs of improvement.

“Nayla has responded to treatment, and her neurological symptoms are almost fully resolved,” a veterinarian at Woodland Park Zoo, Dr. Misty Garcia said. “We are excited by her remarkable recovery including her sassy personality.”

Nayla is back in her Tropical Rain Forest habitat and is available for public viewing.

“We’re excited to see Nayla being herself once again in Jaguar Cove,” Animal Curator at Woodland Park Zoo, Shawn Pedersen said. “Nayla has been an incredible ambassador for this near-threatened species over the years and we’re very happy to see her back out enjoying herself and bringing smiles to zoo guests.”

Nayla has been a resident since 2006 and is considered a senior at 18 years old. She turns 19 in October.

