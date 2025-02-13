Navy searches for jet after Whidbey Island-based pilots eject in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The U.S. Navy says it continues efforts to recover the EA-18G Growler that crashed in San Diego Bay on February 12.

The two pilots onboard, who are based out of Whidbey Island, are in good condition according to NAS Whidbey and are under 24-hour medical observation out of an abundance of caution.

Recovery efforts for the Growler are focused on safely removing the aircraft from the water as quickly as possible while minimizing environmental impact.

The Navy says some pieces of debris may resemble weapons or classified components, which may present a hazard if handled. This is why they are asking the public not to approach, touch, or collect any pieces that may wash ashore.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The two-seat aircraft, known for its electronic warfare capabilities, went down in the water off Shelter Island, directly across the bay from Naval Air Station North Island.

Both pilots managed to eject before impact and were rescued by a nearby fishing vessel named Premiere.

Naval Base Coronado’s Emergency Operations Center remains active, and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.









©2025 Cox Media Group