A Navy aircraft has crashed east of Mount Rainier

MOUNT RAINIER, Wash. — Reports are coming in about a Navy aircraft that has crashed east of Mount Rainier.

Around 3:23 p.m., a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft from Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 crashed east of Mount Rainier during a routine training flight the Navy reported.

According to a press release, multiple search and rescue assets, including a U.S. Navy MH-60S helicopter, launched from NAS Whidbey Island to locate the crew and examine the crash site.

As of 7 p.m. on Oct. 15, the status of the two crew members remains unknown.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 are based at NAS Whidbey Island, and recently completed a combat deployment on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower as the only E/A-18G Growler squadron with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, Navy wrote.

This story is developing and will be updated.





