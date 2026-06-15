Navigating the commute to Seattle Stadium for FIFA World Cup

SEATTLE — Monday was Seattle’s first FIFA World Cup match and the city braced for a busy first commute.

In total, approximately 750,000 people are anticipated to visit the region for the tournament.

The match between Belgium and Egypt ended in a 1-1 tie, but public transit is chalking up the day as a win.

Sound Transit

Riders told KIRO 7 that Sound Transit successfully managed the crowds on its Link light rail service.

The transit system deployed increased staff and ran trains more frequently, contributing what many described as a smooth experience for thousands of fans.

Sound Transit deployed hundreds of extra personnel, including staff to assist passengers and security officials, to handle the influx of World Cup attendees. The agency ran trains every four minutes to accommodate the increased ridership.

“I think it was pretty convenient,” said Pejas, visiting Seattle from the Bay Area. “It was pretty good. Impressive.”

“It almost a little overkill,” said Maggie Sweeney from Seattle. “There are so many staff, like with you every step of the way.”

To alleviate congestion at any single stop, Sound Transit has urged riders to use preferred stations on match days based on their travel direction.

For riders coming from or going north, exit 1 Line/2 Line trains at the Pioneer Square Station. Walk to the stadium via Occidental Avenue South.

For riders coming from or going south, exit 1 Line trains at Stadium Station. Walk to the stadium via Royal Brougham Way.

For riders coming from or going east, exit 2 Line trains at International District/Chinatown Station. Walk to the stadium via South Jackson Street or Weller Street Bridge.

Passengers with reduced mobility should use the International District/Chinatown Station and use the Weller Street Bridge to arrive at and leave the stadium area.

Bikes and scooters will not be allowed on light rail on match days.

Sound Transit officials stated the crowd levels were not as large as they were during the Seahawks Super Bowl parade.

Henry Bendon, a Public Information Officer for Sound Transit, confirmed the agency had hundreds of extra people in the system and utilized more rail cars in service than at any point in Sound Transit’s history.

Temperature was another big focus point on Monday.

“That doesn’t just mean people, that means infrastructure,” Bendon said. “We’ll be doing inspections along our alignment. Everything we got to do to keep the trains moving. There’s heat thresholds that we are going to hit that we got to pay extra attention to, but we practice for this and we’re ready for it.”

King County Metro

Sound Transit isn’t the only agency that’s increased its capacity for the tournament. King County Metro is increasing service levels, too. Metro is adding weekday trips to routes 40, 70, 101, and 150 and will monitor rider demand and travel times on other busy routes for potential adjustments.

Shuttles

A free Match Day Shuttle will run on all six match days between Seattle Center and Seattle Stadium, primarily along Third Avenue.

Service begins at 9 a.m. on June 15, increasing to a bus every 3 minutes at 11 a.m., and continues until approximately 5 p.m. on a load-and-go model. It connects the stadium with fan celebrations at Seattle Center, Pacific Place, and Victory Hall.

A free Waterfront Shuttle operates daily through Labor Day, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. This shuttle connects Seattle Center, Waterfront Park, Pioneer Square, Seattle Stadium, and the Chinatown-International District, linking celebrations at Seattle Center, Waterfront Park, and Victory Hall. Waterfront Shuttles will be rerouted on match days to continue operating to and from Chinatown-International District while avoiding street closures. Both shuttles are fare-free through a collaboration between SeattleFWC26 and its host city supporters.

Washington State Ferries

For those coming into Seattle via the ferry system - you’re in luck. Washington State Ferries has all but one of its boats in now.

More staff will also be on hand at terminals across the system to help manage crowds.

During the event, WSF says it will prioritize its busiest Central Puget Sound routes. These include:

Seattle/Bainbridge Island

Seattle/Bremerton

Edmonds/Kingston

“Our goal with this plan is to be transparent with riders by setting realistic expectations and clearly show how we’ll deliver as much service as possible,” said WSF Deputy Secretary Steve Nevey. “We thank our crews, dispatchers, engineers and support teams for their hard work. We’re focused on making progress, being honest and building a system where one unexpected breakdown doesn’t ripple across the entire system.”

Customers are encouraged to use the WSDOT mobile app or visit the WSF website before heading to the terminal. Travelers can see sailing schedules, live terminal conditions, get rider alerts, and see a real-time map. Vehicle reservations are also available on select routes.

Find more of KIRO 7’s FIFA World Cup in Seattle coverage onkiro7.com/connecttothecup

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