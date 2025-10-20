‘For my dad … in Heaven’: Mariners fans pour hearts out before historic Game 7

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Mariners are playing in a Game 7 for the first time in franchise history.

If the team wins, it erases the distinction of being the “only MLB franchise to never reach the World Series.” If the M’s lose, it’ll be among the most disappointing results to a season in the city’s history.

As Game 7 approaches, “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio fielded texts from listeners detailing their journey as fans of this franchise, and how essential a victory Monday night would be.

“Would we even be Seattle if it didn’t come down to game 7?” one listener wrote in.

“I’ve been an Ms fan since the beginning. My dad took me to games at the Kingdom and I got to meet Spike Owen,” another listener texted in Monday morning. “I then got to take my dad to a game at (then Safeco) he’s been gone 20 years, I want to go to the WS for him. You guys got me crying now.”

“Lost my dad this May. He was a Lefebvre believer and season ticket holder at the Kingdome,” another listener texted. “He was so stoked about this team and had high hopes for this season. He was right. Refuse to lose! LFG!”

After outlasting the Detroit Tigers in an epic, 15-inning Game 5 of the ALDS, the Mariners had a commanding 2-0 lead in the ALCS against the Blue Jays after stealing a pair of wins at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays won three of the four next games, including two at T-Mobile Park, to even the series.

“In ’95, I was in the Kingdome watching Edgar make Mariners & Seattlites dreams come true!!!” a KIRO listener texted. “It was so amazing it blew our minds and is indelible, forever etched in our minds.”

The Seattle Mariners are 6-0 when they play on the same day as the Seattle Seahawks.

“Go M’s for my dad, Frank, in Heaven — lifelong, diehard fan!” one “Seattle’s Morning News” listener wrote. “We used to drive up to ‘Cheapskate Hill’ above Sick’s Stadium to watch!!!”

Fans are dipping into every favorable superstition they have, including paying for “Etsy witches” to cast spells. This trend started when a local fan spent $16 for a curse-lifting spell from a “witch” on Etsy, a global online marketplace for handmade gifts and crafts, to break a bad losing streak. An incredible winning streak followed after the Etsy witch cast the spell, creating a viral sensation in the process.

“Good Morning Beautiful People! GO MARINERS!!! I’m keeping the good witchy vibes going here,” a listener texted.

“Again, I wish the announcers calling the game were Dave & Rick,” one listener, Randy, wrote. “I listened to them every night while washing dishes at a restaurant in Bellingham while going to Western.”

The Seattle Mariners are going with right-hander George Kirby as their starter for Monday night’s do-or-die Game 7. The Toronto Blue Jays will counter with two-time All-Star right-hander Shane Bieber.

“I saw my 1st Ms game in 1979 at the Kingdome, Floyd Bannister was the starting pitcher against the Tigers,” another “Seattle’s Morning News” listener wrote. “Willie Horton hit his 300th HR, and the Ms won 4-3. Long suffering … that’s 46 years ago, for those keeping track!”

Game 7 of the ALCS is set for 5:08 p.m. Monday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Radio coverage will be on Seattle Sports, with the TV broadcast airing on FOX and FS1.

