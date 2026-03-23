Mustang driver flees at 130 mph in Thurston County, car found abandoned in DuPont

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A driver of a Ford Mustang evaded authorities in Thurston County after reaching speeds of approximately 130 miles per hour.

The driver reached this speed after a deputy with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull them over for speeding.

“The driver fled at speeds of 130 mph through intersections, resulting in our deputy making the good decision to terminate the pursuit,” Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders stated. “The vehicle was located unoccupied a short time later in DuPont.”

When the car was found in Dupont, the sheriff’s office impounded it.

“If you want your car back you can link up with us at 3491 Ferguson Street SW in Tumwater, otherwise we’ll put this one to good use in our fleet,” Sanders added.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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