Museum of Flight becomes the ‘Museum of Fright’

SEATTLE — With Halloween less than a week away, the Museum of Flight is having an event called the Museum of Fright.

On Sunday, the museum will transform its galleries into a Halloween theme and offer family games, workshops and scary stories.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids 17 and under wearing a costume can enter the museum free of charge.

According to the museum, “The Museum’s Community Ofrenda will honor those who have passed and in celebration of Día de Muertos. Visitors can color their own sugar skull, create a ‘Papel Picado’ and learn about Latinos/as/es in aerospace.”

In addition, the museum will have face painting, mysterious math, a spooky crafting table and a Perilous Pin Design workshop.

More information about the event can be found here.

