3 dead in Renton neighborhood shooting, police investigating

Officers are investigating a shooting involving multiple people in a Renton neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to the Renton Police Department.

Three people are dead, according to the Renton Police Department.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kirkland Avenue Northeast and Northeast 18th Street.

No suspects have been identified or taken into custody, and police have not released details on what may have led to the shooting.

KIRO 7 News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

