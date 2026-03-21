Multiple rifles, body armor, cash, and drugs found in Yelm home

YELM, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says two people were arrested after a seizure at a home used for suspected drug dealing.

Authorities found seven guns, mags, and ammo as well as $14,000 in cash, bulletproof vests, cocaine, and pills.

Other items including TVs, shoes, purses, jewelry, packing materials, and scales were also found inside the home.

The two suspects were booked into the Thurston County Jail and are facing charges, including dealing narcotics while armed, TCSO said.

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