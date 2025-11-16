Multiple fights erupt near Renton Memorial Stadium; Three guns recovered

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department says that two incidents involving fights and guns took place near and inside Renton Memorial Stadium.

Officers initially responded to a report of a fight in the stadium’s parking lot.

After officers brought that situation under control, a second fight broke out inside the stadium during a private event.

Additional officers — including some from outside agencies — were called in to help manage the disturbance inside.

In the first incident, four people were detained, and three guns were recovered.

One suspect fled the scene but was later located by police.

According to Renton police, no injuries were reported, and the scene has since been cleared.

