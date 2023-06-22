MultiCare Good Samaritan nurses vote yes to strike due to understaffing and lack of breaks

Hundreds of MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital nurses decided, on Wednesday night, by a vote of 95% to strike.

The nurses said there are understaffing issues and they are not getting complete breaks.

“I voted to strike because I will fight to the end to keep my patients safe, even if it means going without pay,” said ICU nurse Atalia Lapkin. “We are asking MultiCare to safely staff the hospital and have been denied at every turn, despite MultiCare having enough money for a new tower, a hospital rebuild, a facility acquisition, and big bonuses at the highest level.”

Registered nurse Ashley Eubank said she voted yes for safety purposes.

“This strike is about safety across the board. We want to be safe and keep our patients safe. But for some reason the hospital doesn’t want to help us create a safer environment, which is why it has come to something as drastic as a strike,” Eubank said.

The more than 700 nurses involved are legally required to give ten days’ notice before they strike.

The nurses said they’ve made little progress in more than 19 negotiating sessions.





