MONROE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle deadly crash has shut down all lanes on a portion of SR 2 (Stevens Pass Highway) east of Monroe.

The crash was reported near Fern Bluff Road around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

One person was trapped in their vehicle.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Washington State Patrol said at least one person has died.

All lanes are blocked in that area in both directions.

Expect long delays and seek alternative routes if possible.

