Multi-car crash on State Route 18, Semi jack-knifed blocking all lanes

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Around 2:45 p.m., the Washington State Patrol arrived on the scene of a multi-car crash on State Route 18 in King County.

A semi-truck, a pickup truck and a car crashed, spreading debris all over the road and blocking traffic for a while.

Semi jack-knifed on SR 18 in King County (WSP)

The semi with a trailer jack-knifed and hit temporary construction barriers before coming to a stop across the two-lane road.

Both directions on SR 18 west of I-90 near Snoqualmie are blocked for a collision.



Incident Response and State Patrol are at the scene. Expect delays in the area. https://t.co/SSYhOMJglE pic.twitter.com/saTx5D0tFL — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 18, 2024

The pickup was struck along the front driver’s side, tearing off one of the tires and causing its airbags to deploy.

KIRO 7 reached out to gather additional information but WSP did not have any new details to share with us.

There is no information on injuries or the cause of the crash.

WSP reopened the road around 3:20 p.m.

This is the scene that blocked all of 18 near the Raging River. One semi / 2 vehicles with minor injuries. Roadway has just reopened. pic.twitter.com/Q6sPikkJvz — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) November 18, 2024









