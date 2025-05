Westbound lanes of US 2 are closed because of a crash.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say multiple cars were involved and at least one person was hurt.

The crash happened near Farm Road and milepost 11.

There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen but both agencies say to expect delays and find another route if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group