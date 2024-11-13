Multi-agency operation in Skagit County nets 14 arrests in child exploitation probe

Fourteen people were arrested in Skagit County this weekend in connection with a multi-agency investigation targeting alleged child sexual abuse and exploitation.

The operation, led by the Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF), also included support from multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

According to the Skagit County Prosecutor’s Office, prosecutors will review the cases to determine formal charges against those arrested.

Dubbed the “Child Exploitation Operation,” this investigation marked the 23rd such effort led by MECTF since 2015.

MECTF operates as an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) affiliate and has resulted in 348 arrests across the state, rescuing numerous children from exploitation and abuse through proactive intervention.

The task force worked in coordination with more than 60 law enforcement personnel, including members of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Vernon Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as other law enforcement partners.

Skagit County Prosecutor Rich Weyrich commended the joint effort, saying, “On behalf of the citizens of Skagit County, I would like to thank state, federal and local law enforcement for their work in the successful apprehension of a number of individuals who were attempting to take advantage of our most vulnerable—the children of Skagit County.”

Mount Vernon Police Chief Daniel Christman echoed Weyrich’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of such collaborative operations in protecting the community. “Efforts like the Child Exploitation Operation are remarkable because they intercept adults who target children for sexual gratification,” Christman said. “I am very proud of the members of the Mount Vernon Police Department, Washington State Patrol, and our local law enforcement partners who all helped to identify, arrest, and build strong cases against sexual predators who use the internet to exploit and abuse our children.”

The primary charges under investigation include attempted rape of a child in the first and second degrees, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, and the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The individuals arrested in the operation include:

Anthony Eaton, 35, Seattle, WA

Gregory Hardy, 36, Burlington, WA

Dylan Jones, 33, Puyallup, WA

Christopher Kay, 40, Sedro-Woolley, WA

Domingo Lopez Flores, 34, Lake Stevens, WA

Luke Lukens, 44, Mount Vernon, WA

Peter Medellin, 39, Sedro-Woolley, WA

Cody Mitchell, 37, Ferndale, WA

Almar Nobriga, 62, Everett, WA

Abrahn Ramos, 31, Tulalip, WA

Ronald Romero Ramos, 25, Bellingham, WA

Steffon Schalesky, 34, Burlington, WA

Taylor Strauss, 34, Edmonds, WA

, 34, Edmonds, WA Ruben Thompson, 50, Renton, WA

Anyone with information related to the suspects or additional victims is encouraged to contact the Missing and Exploited Children Task Force at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.

