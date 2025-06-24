Mukilteo/Clinton ferry services ending early today for repairs

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Heads up to ferry riders-- the Mukilteo/Clinton service will end early today so crews can make necessary repairs to the vessels.

Washington State Ferries said the work involves repairs on the Mukilteo terminal’s vehicle transfer span, the overwater part of the dock where vehicles drive on and off the ferry.

In order to make these repairs, WSF needs to shut down services completely for the evening.

All sailings after these two departures are cancelled tonight, June 24:

8:30 p.m. Clinton to Mukilteo (This boat will stay at the Mukilteo dock and serve as the work platform.)

8:35 p.m. Mukilteo to Clinton

Depending on the day of the week, these services usually end before or around midnight.

Regular service will resume on Wednesday, June 25 with the 4:40 a.m. Clinton to Mukilteo and 5:05 a.m. Mukilteo to Clinton sailings.

“We apologize for this service disruption and thank you for your patience as we make these terminal repairs,” WSF wrote.

Customers can check the online schedule for more information on scheduled sailings and view the real-time travel map for live boat location information.

