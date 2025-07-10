Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad begins rebuild process after fire

The Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is beginning its long road to recovery after a fire destroyed it.

“In the weeks since the deliberate arson that destroyed our largest trestle, we’ve been overwhelmed by your generosity, encouragement, and belief in what we’re doing here,” the railroad shared online.

With help from the community, they’ve raised $207,709 to help rebuild.

The fire was discovered in early May. Officials believe it was human-caused. It destroyed the trestle that connected Mineral and Morton.

The railroad said $2,471.15 has gone toward flagging trees and clearing work between Divide and the trestle site.

“This work is critical to setting the stage for eventual reconstruction,” the railroad shared.

$7,166.95 has covered legal expenses, including reviewing leases, purchase agreements, and insurance.

Road access to the base of the trestle wrapped up this week. They said it’s a major milestone that will make demolition and future rebuilding a possibility.

The railroad said a demolition company has volunteered to help with the teardown, which will save them thousands of dollars.

All engineering work, estimates, and site assessments have been donated as well.

“We’re so grateful to RailStar Engineering, LLC for stepping up,” the railroad shared online.

Tourist railroads don’t qualify for most transportation funding. Because they’re not a municipality or a community facility like a rec center or library, rural development and community support grants don’t typically apply to them either.

“We’re so thankful for the support we’ve already received,” the railroad said.

If you’d like to help, visit WFIM.org/bridgethegap for ways to donate.

