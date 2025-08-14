Mt. Rainier National Park warning of debris flows with atmospheric river forecast

MOUNT RAINIER, Wash. — With heavy rains forecasted through the weekend, officials at Mount Rainier National Park are warning visitors to be cautious near rivers due to debris flow.

A rare atmospheric river is expected to come through Western Washington with a possible 2-5 inches of rain between 5 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

The heavy rain could trigger debris flows carrying fast-moving water with mud, rocks, and other materials that could pose a danger if you get too close.

Mount Rainier National Park advises that if you are near a river:

Know your evacuation route before entering a channel.

If you hear upstream rumbling, feel ground shaking, or see a sudden rise in river level, move immediately to high ground (at least 50 m / 160 ft above the river).

Cross rivers early in the morning when flows are typically lowest. Park rivers are swift, cold, and sediment-laden.

To learn more about geozards, visit NPS.gov.

