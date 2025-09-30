Mt. Bachelor sees first snow of the season

Officials at Mt. Bachelor in Oregon are reporting the first snowfall of the season, which came on Monday night.

“The rumors are true, it snowed last night and we are getting stoked for opening day,” said Presley Ouon, Communications & Community Relations Manager at Mt. Bachelor.

In a release, Quon said the snow is a timely reminder that winter is around the corner.

Opening day on Mt. Bachelor is November 28 and to learn more about lift tickets and other events, visit mtbachelor.com.

