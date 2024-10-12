Mpox vaccine shown to be highly effective for people with HIV, study finds

A recent study led by researchers from UW Medicine and the Fred Hutch Cancer Center shows that the mpox vaccine is highly effective in preventing infection among people with HIV.

Published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, the study found that vaccination reduced mpox cases by 84% in this population, providing a significant level of protection even after just one dose.

The study followed nearly 20,000 people with HIV who received care through the Center for AIDS Research, collecting data from nine clinics across the United States between January 2022 and May 2023.

Researchers observed that while mpox cases did occur, none of the vaccinated individuals who received both doses experienced severe outcomes.

The research suggests that antiretroviral therapy also helped prevent severe symptoms in those who contracted mpox.

Lead author Michalina Montaño noted that the effectiveness of the vaccine among people with HIV is at the higher end of estimates for the general population, which range from 65% to 85%.

However, Dr. Rachel Bender Ignacio, the senior author, highlighted concerns about global access to the vaccine, particularly in regions like Central Africa where both HIV and mpox incidences are high.

The findings underscore the need for targeted vaccination efforts to protect vulnerable populations, including those with HIV.

Although mpox primarily spreads through close physical contact, it has posed severe risks in communities with high rates of immunosuppression due to HIV or other factors, such as malnutrition.

