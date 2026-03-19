Mountlake Terrace man arrested with 4+ pounds of narcotics after months-long investigation

MOUNTALKE TERRACE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A 63-year-old Mountlake Terrace man was arrested last week on multiple charges, including possession of more than four pounds of narcotics.

In a joint effort, the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF) and the Everett Police Department’s Anti-Crime Team (ACT) closed a months-long investigation, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced Wednesday.

Multi-agency investigation results in seizure of controlled substances from 2 locations

The suspect’s arrest followed an investigation that started in mid-2025, which included detectives executing two search warrants.

One search warrant was served at a residence in the 4500 block of 229th Place S.W. in Mountlake Terrace, with the other in the 2700 block of N.E. 125th Street in Seattle.

Detectives seized the following from both residential search warrants:

Fentanyl powder: 923 grams (more than 2 pounds)

Fentanyl pills: 312.9 grams

Methamphetamine: 962.4 grams (more than 2 pounds)

Suboxone strips: 1,326.5 grams (hundreds of individual strips)

Cash: $2,606

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and suboxone strips.

“This investigation highlights the strength of collaboration between the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force and the Everett Police Department in removing dangerous drugs from the community and holding mid-level drug traffickers accountable in Snohomish County,” SCSO stated.

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